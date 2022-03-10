Will Steichen Recreation & Program Director

Idyllwild Community Center

After a short break, Co-ed Volleyball is back in action. Games are played at Buckhorn Camp every Monday, Tuesday and Friday for the remainder of March, with the playoffs slated to take place early April.

On behalf of ICC and all participants, we want to extend our appreciation to this year’s team sponsors: Idyllwild Garage, Village Hardware, BBI Construction, Idyllwild Brewpub and Red Kettle.

Current team standings are:

Team: Wins:

Idyllwild Garage 6

BBI Construction 5

Red Kettle 3

Idyllwild Brewpub 3

Village Hardware 1