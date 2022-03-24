Karl Walter Allgeier passed away peacefully in Riverside Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Joy and their combined families of sons Bill (Barbara) Allgeier and Brian (Marci) Allgeier; daughters Katherine (Neal) Ensign and Kristina Bridges; son-in-law Steven Feicht; seven grandchildren; and his sister Jan (Burt) Brocket.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Marion Allgeier as well as his daughter Michelle Feicht.

Karl graduated from Washington State University in 1960 with a degree in Civil Engineering. While at Washington State, he was active in the ROTC program and was able to join the U.S. Army as a 1st lieutenant and discharged five years later as a captain.

He went on to hold several engineering roles in Southern California that allowed him to travel around the world.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Idyllwild Community Presbyterian Church, 54400 N. Circle Dr., with a reception to be held afterward.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Legion, Post 800, P.O. Box 800, Idyllwild CA 92549.