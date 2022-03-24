70 years ago - 1952

The Chamber of Commerce boasted 66 business members and 223 nonbusiness members.

65 years ago - 1957

The U.S, Forest Service reported the poorest snow pack since the annual surveys began. Average depth on the course was 3.15 inches, with several of the measuring points bare.

60 years ago - 1962

Rain, snow, hail and a blizzard occurred during the week and the mountain was deep in snow. Water prospects for the summer were excellent.

55 years ago - 1967

Idyllwild Fire Protection District commissioners approved purchasing land for a new fire station. The property, priced at $32,000, adjoined Idyllwild Inn.

50 years ago - 1972

Although Riverside and Los Angeles counties were having a rubeola epidemic, no cases were reported in healthy Idyllwild.

45 years ago - 1977

Parents of the child who started the disastrous Lake Hemet Fire in 1975 were ordered to pay the Forest Service a $50,000 settlement.

40 years ago - 1982

Fairway Foods opened its door to customers.

35 years ago - 1987

Decisions on proposed mountain lion and squirrel hunting seasons were expected to be made by the State Fish and Game Commission following a final hearing.

30 years ago - 1992

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District board accepted a 41% increase in the ambulance fee. The base rate was $255 but changed to $360.

25 years ago - 1997

Idyllwild School was chosen for the month to be one of 50 WeatherNet sites. Weather information from the school was broadcast on NBC 4’s television news program.

20 years ago - 2002

A San Diego nonprofit group announced plans to build a Jewish youth summer camp and retreat center on the 153 acres of land occupied by Living Free Animal Sanctuary.

15 years ago - 2007

Idyllwild Arts appealed the CalOSHA proposed citations resulting from the August 2006 death of an employee.

10 years ago - 2012

Dr. Julia Bucci had been appointed the new dean of academics for Idyllwild Arts Academy. In April, she changed her mind and the school continued a search for a new dean.

5 years ago - 2017

Karin Greenwood and Idyllwild Postmaster Kelly Gates worked together to create paper recycling opportunities in the U.S. Postal Service lobby.

1 year ago - 2021

Idyllwild native Brendan Steele fired an excellent 6-under-par 73-65-71-65 — 274 at The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on the PGA Tour the prior week to finish tied for third place.