Triathlon

Bill Whitman of Idyllwild placed sixth in a field of 87 at the Lake Havasu Sprint Triathlon Saturday. His time was 1:15:10 and he placed first in his age group.

Volleyball

By Will Steichen

Recreation & Program Director

Idyllwild Community Center

Last week brought a big shake-up to the volleyball court with Red Kettle and Village Hardware winning both of their matches, making it a close race for the top spots. Games take place each Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Buckhorn Camp for the remainder of March, with playoffs set to take place Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. On behalf of ICC and all of the participants, we appreciate this year’s team sponsors: Idyllwild Garage, Village Hardware, BBI Construction, Idyllwild Brewpub and Red Kettle.

Current team standings are:

Team: Wins:

Idyllwild Garage 9

BBI Construction 6

Red Kettle 6

Idyllwild Brewpub 5

Village Hardware 4