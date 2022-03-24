Triathlon
Bill Whitman of Idyllwild placed sixth in a field of 87 at the Lake Havasu Sprint Triathlon Saturday. His time was 1:15:10 and he placed first in his age group.
Volleyball
By Will Steichen
Recreation & Program Director
Idyllwild Community Center
Last week brought a big shake-up to the volleyball court with Red Kettle and Village Hardware winning both of their matches, making it a close race for the top spots.
Games take place each Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Buckhorn Camp for the remainder of March, with playoffs set to take place Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2.
On behalf of ICC and all of the participants, we appreciate this year’s team sponsors: Idyllwild Garage, Village Hardware, BBI Construction, Idyllwild Brewpub and Red Kettle.
Current team standings are:
Team: Wins:
Idyllwild Garage 9
BBI Construction 6
Red Kettle 6
Idyllwild Brewpub 5
Village Hardware 4