Lola

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about how ARF works to help local pets and their families with veterinary costs.

Phil: Voting has begun! Votes for Pets of the Year started Monday.

Harley: And ends at 9 p.m. Monday, April 4.

Phil: It is pretty exciting, but life in the ARF cattery goes on.

Harley: That’s right, Phil. We cats keep getting more pretty and handsome every day, waiting for our forever homes.

Whiskers: We really must find ways to get humans in here to see just how wonderful we are.

Pepper: Maybe we could put on a show!

Harley: Speaking for myself, I put on a show every time someone walks through the door.

Don: Yes, you are a clown.

Phil: And I must admit that Don and I put on a show continually.

Paisley: You two really are amusing, but I prefer to be known as the cat who loves a lap.

Don: Yeah, that describes you.

Paisley: And I like to purr and give love.

Don: I think we all like to give love; it’s just that we all do it in our own way.

Pepper: Just like dogs, or humans for that matter, we are individuals.

Lola: Individuals, you bet. Some humans put us cats all into one category, but we have many categories.

Harley: Now that’s true. Some of us are quiet, some are active and some are shy.

Lola: Humans need to give us a chance to shine, to show our individual personalities.

Whiskers: And we are bound to impress.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.