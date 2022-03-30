By Will Steichen

Recreation & Program Director

Idyllwild Community Center

Co-ed Volleyball heads into the season’s final week. Team Village Hardware has made a big comeback, winning four out of the last four games making it a toss-up of where teams will be seeded for the playoffs.

Games take place each Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Buckhorn Camp for the remainder of March, with playoffs set to take place Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2.

On behalf of ICC and all of the participants, we appreciate this year’s team sponsors: Idyllwild Garage, Village Hardware, BBI Construction, Idyllwild Brewpub and Red Kettle.

Current team standings are:

Team: Wins:

Idyllwild Garage 10

Idyllwild Brewpub 7

Red Kettle 7

BBI Construction 6

Village Hardware 6