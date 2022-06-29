Right, “With Abandon,” a portrait in a new photo exhibit, “Fashionable Idyllwild.” Photo by Donna Elliot

Think of Idyllwild and locals with jeans, T-shirts, fleeces, and any kind of hiking or running footwear might come to mind. But work through the dust and sweat, another vision of Idyllwild is revealed: beautiful and elegant local ladies.

Proving this point will be Donna Elliot’s “Fashionable Idyllwild” portrait exhibition with an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Town Gallery. Perhaps some of them will be your neighbors.

The Art Alliance of Idyllwild is sponsoring the event. Wine will be served, meet some of the models, vote for your favorite portrait and have a chance to win a free portrait session.