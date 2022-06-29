Brendan Steele teed off Friday at the par-5 sixth hole in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Photo by André Pilon.

Brendan Steele notched his seventh top-25 finish on the PGA Tour this season, posting an eight-under-par 68-66-69-69 — 272 at the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut last week. Fifteen birdies against seven bogeys earned his third top-25 finish in a row and his eighth consecutive tournament without being cut.

The Idyllwild native’s drives averaged 302 yards into 77% of the fairways and he hit 86% of the greens in regulation, but he gave away about six strokes to the field with the putter.

Brendan now stands in 47th place on the PGA’s FedExCup points list, and he is ranked 108th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

B is taking this week off.