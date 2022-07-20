Lucky

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats met new feline Lucky.

Phil: Things are certainly busy here in the cat department.

Harley: No kidding. We have quite a few wonderful adult cats and one precious kitten.

Lucky: I know we’d rather be in a forever home, but since we aren’t yet, this is a great place to be.

Phil: I think it is time for a roll call, especially since Lucky and Atlas don’t really know all the felines here.

Lucky: Thank you!

Phil: Please step forward when your name is called. Harley!

Harley: Harley here! I’m an active boy who wants a home with no other pets.

Candy: Candy here! I’m as sweet as, well, you know … candy.

Atlas: So am I! Kitten Atlas, ready and willing to play and entertain.

Phil: Back to roll call. Don?

Don: Present! I’m the brother of Phil, and we’re both the friendliest boys you’ll ever meet.

Phil: Thanks, Don. Cuddles!

Cuddles: I’m here, and my names says it all. Whoever adopts me will never be lonely.

Don: Don’t forget Pepper and Whiskers.

Pepper: I’m always here! I’m the good-looking tuxedo cat.

Whiskers: Let’s not forget my full name is Heavenly Whiskers.

Lucky: What a great group of cats we have!

Atlas: That really is the truth. I hope all cat lovers stop by.

Pepper: They won’t regret it!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.