75 years ago - 1947

Town Crier visited the Kretsingers: “In the front room, a rehearsal of the Mounted Music Makers was in process. Jean was strumming his guitar, Evie was at the piano and little George was singing at the top of his voice. Down at Kretsinger Corners, everyone gets a BANG out of living.”

65 years ago - 1957

Harry Armstrong of Pine Cove discovered two teenage girls defacing rocks. He summoned Deputy Charles Slaback, who stood by while they removed the marks.

60 years ago - 1962

The new junior college district serving Hemet Valley, Banning, Beaumont and San Jacinto got a name: Mt. San Jacinto Junior College.

55 years ago - 1967

Three 13-year-old YMCA campers missing overnight were located by helicopter on Deer Springs Trail. All were in excellent condition.

• • •

Irene Marshall was back on the Hill following her sixth Inland Waterway Voyage to Alaska.

50 years ago - 1972

County supervisors ordered the Road Department “back to the drawing board” to modify its proposal for the Fern Valley flood-control, road-widening project.

45 years ago - 1977

Pay increases that brought the Hemet Unified School District management in line with countywide averages were approved by the governing board. Another 4% boost “for good measure” was added, according to Personnel Director Dr. Richard Thorsted.

40 years ago - 1982

Dan Gosnell was elected president of the Idyllwild Firefighters Association.

• • •

A petition signature drive was launched in Idyllwild for creation of a Hill school district.

35 years ago - 1987

County Service Area 36 Advisory Council required Town Hall Recreation to call a special public meeting because of disgruntled parents and participants of various programs.

30 years ago - 1992

The Bike Shop sponsored its first National Off Road Bicycle Association race on the Hill.

25 years ago - 1997

The Idyllwild Cowboy Jubilee was a day-long event. Horse-drawn carriages and Native American dances were among the attractions during the event.

20 years ago - 2002

Idyllwild Water District finally repaired a leaking breather pipe that had been flowing onto the ground for almost three weeks.

15 years ago - 2007

A Cadillac Escalade XT drove off North Circle Drive, jumped the curb, hit the deck and struck a large pine tree outside the Idyllwild Realty office.

10 years ago - 2012

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District Commission appointed Patrick Reitz, formerly the fire chief and emergency services director for the City of Sheridan, Wyoming, as the next Idyllwild Fire chief.

5 years ago - 2017

An experienced climber, George Wu, 51, of Newport Beach, lost his life in an apparent climbing fall on Tahquitz Rock.

1 year ago - 2021

The Associates of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation presented “Musicale.” The Marion View Ensemble, featuring the Speltz and Levy families and their guests, performed outdoors amongst the tall pines of Idyllwild at a private home after a long absence caused by the pandemic.