A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground.

He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with a large scar on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.

He is not considered being at-risk.

According to the sheriff’s department, “The perimeter of Lake Hemet, the campground area, the area below the dam, and the surrounding forested area was searched by our deputies, detective unit, canine unit, equestrian unit, drone unit, aviation unit, and boat. [Fliers] were also distributed to local businesses.”

Martin Leon

PHOTOS COURTESY OF RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The sheriff’s department gave no additional information, such as whether his campsite was abandoned or details about any vehicle involved.

The department believes he may be in the Cabazon or Banning area.

To report any information about his whereabouts, call Investigator Atkinson at 1-951-791-3421 or dispatch at 1-800-950-2444. The case number is D222190057.