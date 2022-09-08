65 years ago - 1957

Pine Dell Estates was a new development in town, just below the village on National Forest Highway [aka Highway 243].

60 years ago - 1962

It had been 75 days since the last measurable moisture. High temperature for the week was a sizzling 96 degrees.

• • •

With the new Sabin oral polio vaccine available, the County Medical Association was planning a massive immunization program called “Sabin on Sundays.”

55 years ago - 1967

ISOMATA [Idyllwild Arts now] was the beneficiary of $80,000 in donations during the year, Dr. Max Krone reported.

50 years ago - 1972

The Vista Fire was controlled after 3,440 acres of brush and timber had been blackened. It was the worst fire in this area since 1943.

40 years ago - 1982

Capparelli Realty won the men’s softball championship for the season.

35 years ago - 1987

Local firefighting officials reported that the siege of lightning-sparked wildfires throughout California had taken its toll on the Idyllwild firefighting force. The first 10 days of September also saw a total of 18 lightning-caused fires in the area.

25 years ago - 1997

A fierce storm hit Idyllwild with lightning, thunder and sheets of rain. An estimated 500 residents were out of electrical power anywhere from 30 minutes to six hours. No major weather-related injuries were reported. Idyllwild Fire reported a total of 0.43 inches of rain.

15 years ago - 2007

In the wake of the reactions to their resignations, Idyllwild Chamber of Commerce President Bill Triplett and 2nd Vice President Lou Bacher changed their minds and rescinded their resignations.

10 years ago - 2012

The Grand Priory of the Hospitallier Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem honored four community groups and numerous Idyllwild citizens for their community service work at a black tie dinner at the Creekstone Inn.

5 years ago - 2017

The Rouse Fire, which started near the U.S. Forest Service’s Cranston Ranger Station, was estimated to be about 14 acres.

1 year ago - 2021

The California Public Utilities Commission authorized a 7.63% increase to Southern California Edison’s revenue requirement for 2021. SCE had requested a 19.03% increase. This resulted in $12.41 (or 8.9%) more monthly for a typical residential customer’s bill.