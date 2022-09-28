Brendan Steele will tee it up this Thursday in the $7.9 million Sanderson Farms Championship on the The Country Club of Jackson course in Jackson, Mississippi.

He finished tied for 17th in this tournament last year.

The Idyllwild native currently is ranked no. 110 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Brendan will tee off Thursday at 11:12 a.m. PT and Friday at 6:17 a.m. PT playing with Chris Stroud and John Huh both days. The tournament will be telecast on the Golf Channel. You may follow Brendan shot-for-shot using TOURCast on the PGA Tour website and app.