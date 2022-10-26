Harley

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” new ARF cats talked about costumes for pets.

Phil: It was a quiet weekend, wasn’t it?

Atlas: Yes, except for Newton and me. We wrestled quite a bit.

Don: You two are so funny. You’d be great in a home with younger people who like to play.

Newton: Heck, yea! Two people were in on Sunday and found me irresistible. They kept cuddling with me and playing with me. Ahh. It was so nice.

Phil: So, for an active family we have Newton and Atlas. But you know, Don and I really like to play.

Don: And we’re friendly on top of that!

Cuddles: Well, I’m here for the person who wants a beautiful cat to pose on his lap.

Phil: Yeah, that’s you Cuddles.

Atlas: Guess what! I know a Halloween poem that would be so appropriate this week.

Newton: Yippee! I love poems, and I love Halloween. Let’s hear it.

Cuddles: Atlas, you interrupted our discussion about how great we are!

Atlas: Sorry, Cuddles, but I’m so excited about my creation. Here goes:

Ghosts are scary

Dracula, too

Frankenstein’s monster

Will frighten you!

ARF cats wait here

Watching the show,

Hoping to meet you

With you they’ll go!

Pepper: Eh, not bad Atlas.

Cuddles: That’s really pretty good for a kid!

Atlas: Yeah. Cut me a break. I’m not even a year old!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.