75 years ago - 1947

Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Carmen reminisced about the good old days in Idyllwild. They remembered Fern Valley as a fern-filled meadow without many trees, with cattle grazing in Round and Tahquitz valleys.

70 years ago - 1952

During a major snowstorm, Ada Morlan, Chamber secretary, left an evening committee meeting. Finding no chains in her car, she drained the radiator and walked home. Once there, her husband informed her that the chains were in the car and that he had just filled the radiator with anti-freeze. The incident had a happy ending, however. A large oak limb fell during the night right where she would have parked the car in the driveway.

65 years ago - 1957

Shepard’s Realty had “view lots” for sale for $1,200, but “creek lots” were $2,500.

60 years ago - 1962

While Josef and Maranda Marais were away on tour, water pipes burst and flooded their home. They returned to find grass growing in the living room.

55 years ago - 1967

Alden Paine complained to Riverside County supervisors about a 65% increase in his property assessment. He called the county action in Idyllwild destructive to the community.

50 years ago - 1972

Following a 2-inch rainfall, the U.S. Forest Service declared the end of fire season in the San Bernardino National Forest.

45 years ago - 1977

Almost 100 people attended a hearing at Town Hall where members of the San Jacinto Mountain Area Water Study Agency discussed management of the mountain wastewater system.

40 years ago - 1982

The first Winter Fashion Show and Dessert Tea, sponsored by the Soroptimist Club of Idyllwild, drew about 150 spectators and 21 models.

35 years ago - 1987

At its regular monthly meeting, the Idyllwild Chamber of Commerce approved using a phone message machine. A recorded message took the place of a live answering service.

30 years ago - 1992

Five Idyllwild School students were selected by Steve Traugh to sing on his education albums titled “Fun Phonics for Preposterous Poems and Silly Songs.” The students were Justin Holmes, Samantha Pairis, Meredith Wills, Andrea Wills and Crystal Van Zee.

25 years ago - 1997

Idyllwild School’s fire lane was completed, spelling relief for parents using it to drop off and pick up their kids. Parents had complained about the hazards of stopping along the bustling Highway 243.

20 years ago - 2002

Parents, teenagers and concerned residents moved forward to improve recreational activities on the Hill after they formed the Idyllwild Community Recreation Council.

15 years ago - 2007

An Anza resident was arrested for bringing child pornography into the state. He was part of a Riverside County sweep of known sex offenders.

10 years ago - 2012

Cal Fire crews removed a 140-year-old California black oak (Quercus kelloggii), the first local casualty of the Goldspotted oak borer that had killed more than 80,000 trees in San Diego County.

5 years ago - 2017

The final nail was removed before bringing the controversial Jo’An’s restaurant back to a community park, now called Idy Park.

1 year ago - 2021

The newly erected community billboard was situated next to the monument and the existing Art Alliance of Idyllwild billboard.