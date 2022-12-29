Event charges may apply. See ads throughout the issue. Email [email protected]

Wednesday, Dec. 28

• Family Fun Day at the Library, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Idyllwild Library.

• Shaolin Qui Gong & Chicks with Sticks, 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.

• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

• Idyllwild Chess Club, 5-9 p.m. Alpaca Brunch Cafe.

Thursday, Dec. 29

• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

Friday, Dec. 30

• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

Saturday, Dec. 31

• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

• Dinner, 5 p.m.; Scatlish & dancing, 8:30 -p.m.-midnight. American Legion Post 800.

Monday, Jan. 2

• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

• Movement Meditation, 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.

• Mah Jongg, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Idyllwild Library.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

• Shaolin Qui Gong & Chicks with Sticks 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.

• Senior Cribbage, 10 a.m.-noon. Idyllwild Library.

• Children’s Storytime, “The Adventures of Culco & Chacho,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Idyllwild Library.

• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

• “Tales to Tails: Read to a Dog,” 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Idyllwild Library.

• STEAM Monthly Museum Meetup, “Rockin’ with Fossils,” 2-3:30 p.m. Idyllwild Libfrary.

• Idyllwild Chess Club, 5-9 p.m. Alpaca Brunch Cafe.

Thursday, Jan. 5

• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

Friday, Jan. 6

• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

Saturday, Jan. 7

• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

Sunday, Jan. 8

• Idyllwild Chess Club, 5-9 p.m. Alpaca Brunch Cafe.

Monday, Jan. 9

• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

• Movement Meditation, 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.

• Mah Jongg, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Idyllwild Library.

