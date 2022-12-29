Event charges may apply. See ads throughout the issue. Email [email protected]
Wednesday, Dec. 28
• Family Fun Day at the Library, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Idyllwild Library.
• Shaolin Qui Gong & Chicks with Sticks, 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.
• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
• Idyllwild Chess Club, 5-9 p.m. Alpaca Brunch Cafe.
Thursday, Dec. 29
• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
Friday, Dec. 30
• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
Saturday, Dec. 31
• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
• Dinner, 5 p.m.; Scatlish & dancing, 8:30 -p.m.-midnight. American Legion Post 800.
Monday, Jan. 2
• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
• Movement Meditation, 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.
• Mah Jongg, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Idyllwild Library.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
• Shaolin Qui Gong & Chicks with Sticks 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.
• Senior Cribbage, 10 a.m.-noon. Idyllwild Library.
• Children’s Storytime, “The Adventures of Culco & Chacho,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Idyllwild Library.
• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
• “Tales to Tails: Read to a Dog,” 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Idyllwild Library.
• STEAM Monthly Museum Meetup, “Rockin’ with Fossils,” 2-3:30 p.m. Idyllwild Libfrary.
• Idyllwild Chess Club, 5-9 p.m. Alpaca Brunch Cafe.
Thursday, Jan. 5
• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
Friday, Jan. 6
• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
Saturday, Jan. 7
• Coed pickleball, 11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
Sunday, Jan. 8
• Idyllwild Chess Club, 5-9 p.m. Alpaca Brunch Cafe.
Monday, Jan. 9
• Women’s pickleball, 9 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
• Movement Meditation, 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat.
• Mah Jongg, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Idyllwild Library.