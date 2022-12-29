Atlas

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” ARF cats discussed notable dates on the calendar that celebrate pets.

Atlas: Good morning! Did Santa Claus visit all of you this week?

Phil: Actually, Santa has been visiting us since shortly after Thanksgiving, via daily donations!

Atlas: Ooh, did Santa have something to do with the donations collected at our local supermarket?

Harley: I think maybe.

Onyx: We’ve also received such wonderful support from the mountain community and beyond.

Atlas: That’s right. ARF has been very thankful for each and every donation.

Onyx: How long will ARF collect donations at its display in the market?

Pepper: I heard the collection location will be there until probably Jan. 2.

Onyx: On another note, I thought maybe one of us would find a forever home for the holidays.

Don: Me, too. Sigh.

Pepper: Maybe more people will come by ARF once the holiday craziness is finished.

Harley: Rescuing an ARF dog or cat would be part of a wonderful New Years resolution.

Atlas: Yes! We could help a loving human being learn to care for a wholly dependent family member.

Onyx: True. We bring such joy into a home, and all we ask in return is food, shelter and, when necessary, proper veterinary care.

Harley: So true, Onyx. We also want to wear some kind of identification in case we wander from home.

Don: Hopefully that never happens, but people need to understand that no one can predict the actions of an intelligent being.

Atlas: And we ARE intelligent!

Phil: Yes, we are. Hopefully we find a great home with people who understand us.

Onyx: Regardless, I hope that you all have a great 2023.

Don: I think we all will, and we could help any family with the same.

All: Happy New Year!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.