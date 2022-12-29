75 years ago - 1947
A snowfall of 12 to 24 inches was believed attributable to dry ice dropped from a plane sent by Hemet Valley Flying Service and Cal Tech observers.
70 years ago - 1952
C. Selden Belden, pioneer resident and furniture maker, died in Hemet.
65 years ago - 1957
Fern Valley Mutual Water District stockholders voted approvals of transitioning to a state water district.
60 years ago - 1962
A second tramway from Long Valley to the summit of Mt. San Jacinto was under consideration by the Winter Park Authority.
55 years ago - 1967
The Koffee Kup was purhased by Welch Industries from the Idyllwild All-Year Resort Company.
50 years ago - 1972
Only 17 members attended the special meeting of the Pine Cove Property Owners Association. Because the meeting lacked a quorum for conduct of business, President Don Ray changed the meeting to a board meeting.
45 years ago - 1977
Riverside County Flood Control District allotted $5,000 to curb beetles in the mountain area’s private and public forest lands.
40 years ago - 1982
Principal Lew Leih introduced the event at the Hamilton Elementary School Christmas Program.
35 years ago - 1987
American Legion Post 800 hosted the Big Sleep Inn on New Year’s Eve. It included dinner, dancing and prizes. It encouraged sleeping bags and served breakfast at 3 a.m. The bar opened at 6 a.m.
30 years ago - 1992
Local resident Josh Bischof, 15, returned from a month-long trip to Latvia and Austria for his first international luge competition.
25 years ago - 1997
An 11-year-old boy who unwittingly brought an unloaded .45 caliber handgun to Idyllwild School was one of three boys involved in the burglary of an Idyllwild cabin.
20 years ago - 2002
Gas Food & Lodging featuring Lenny Hansell, guitar, Scott Fulton, drums, and Bill Plummer, bass, produced a New Years Eve Dance Concert at the Creek House in Fern Valley.
15 years ago - 2007
“Cosmic Radio,” a full-length movie that prominently featured Idyllwild, premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. It was written and directed by local Steven Savage.
10 years ago - 2012
The Hemet Unified School District’s principal of the year was Idyllwild School’s Matt Kraemer.
5 years ago - 2017
Plant Food Supper Club was moving from Strawberry Creek Plaza to its new location near Suburban Propane, according to owner Kelly Johnston-Gibson. She was taking the place of Uncle B’s BBQ.
1 year ago - 2021
Jerry Holldber, who had led the Pine Cove Water District as general manager for about 35 years, was retiring Dec. 31.