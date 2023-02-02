1946-2022

Charlotte Lucas

Charlotte Lucas, 76, of Menifee, passed away surrounded by her family Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 after a three year battle with cardiovascular disease.

Charlotte was born Nov. 2, 1946 to Charles and Della Priessler in New York City. At a young age, she moved with her parents to Des Moine, Iowa, where she graduated high school and worked at her parents’ restaurant.

Charlotte relocated to California in her early 20s where she lived in Orange County and Riverside for 20 years before selling everything and traveling the United States by motorhome with her husband, Charlie Lucas.

After traveling for a few years, Charlie and Charlotte, or “Charlie and Charlie” as their friends referred to them, planted their roots as hosts at Hurkey Creek campground near Idyllwild.

A couple years after the passing of her husband in 2014, Charlotte moved to Menifee to be closer to her son and his family.

Charlotte was an animal and nature lover, and was in her happy place when she was able to enjoy the outdoors with her little dog and a cold beverage.

Charlotte was a wonderful human being who touched many lives through her travels and decades as a host at Hurkey Creek. She was a beloved friend, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all!