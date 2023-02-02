1948-2023

Raul M. Martinez

Raul Martinez passed away unexpectedly in Idyllwild, Tuesday, Jan, 24, 2023.

He was born Aug. 2, 1948 in Orange, and attended Villa Park High School and Fullerton College, graduating with a degree in metallurgy.

He was an avid and active astronomer participating in all things related to astronomy and space along with a love of science and aviation.

He worked in sales alongside his longtime friend Kent, owner of Star Quest Enterprise in Orange, the shop specializing in telescopes and high-end optics for many years, along with their widely known and familiar tagline of “The Heavens Declare The Glory of God” on their business cards, pens, correspondence, etc.

He met his wife Sherry at an astronomy picnic in Yorba Linda in the spring of 1983 and they married a few months later in November 1983 in Huntington Beach. Three years later, in 1986, they relocated to Idyllwild from Orange County drawn by dark skies, the Milky Way and the small-town ambience of Idyllwild.

He was the owner of Photos Plus, located in the old firehouse on Highway 243 in Idyllwild, with his wife Sherry, from 1993 to 2003, and spent many happy hours with members of the Idyllwild community, along with photographing the heavens and the natural beauty of the San Jacinto Mountains and surrounding areas through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Sherry of 39 years; sisters Lydia and Yogi; sisters-in-law Kathleen, Patricia and Charlene; along with a number of wonderful aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thank you to the Idyllwild Fire Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance during this time.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be directed to a charity of your choice or the Astronomical Society of the Pacific.