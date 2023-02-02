Ingrid Wolfe

1948-2023

Ingrid J. Wolfe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. She was born June 17, 1948 in Chicago, to the late Bjarne and Torbjorg Hillervik.

Ingrid was a beloved mother to Vanessa (John) Durkin and Quinn Gabnay; loving grandmother to Quinn Michael Gabnay and Morgan Durkin; dear sister of Karen (Ron) Dickman and Harald (the late Cindy) Hillervik; further survived by nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home, The Ahlgrim Chapel, 567 South Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL, 60126. The Celebration of Life Service will begin promptly at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673 or to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Foundation, Department 4586, Carol Stream, IL 60122. For information, call (630) 834-3515 or visit www.elmhurstfh.com.