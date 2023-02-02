1947-2023

Douglas John Berthelotte

Douglas John Berthelotte of Mountain Center was released from his earthly bonds Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at age 75.

He died at home in the care of his devoted wife, Antoinette (Toni), and his beloved rescue dog Murphy.

He will be mourned and missed by his sister Janice of La Mesa, and brothers William and Robert; his children Rob, Beth and Sara; plus his stepchildren Robin and Kathleen; plus his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loyal friends.

Doug was a U.S.N. Viet Nam veteran, a PacBell retiree and a gifted “dog whisperer.” He loved his beautiful mountain home and one of his greatest joys in life was to brighten one’s day with laughter. Donations may be made, in his name to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be planned.