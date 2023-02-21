1950-2023

Miss Annette Bradford of the Idyllwild community passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Annette was born in Knoxville, Tennessee March 12, 1950 and grew up in Los Angeles.

Annette is survived by her father McAlister Bradford; and her three sisters, Kimberley Arsisto Detdra Fulwood and Shannon Goldberger as well as her three brothers-in-law Tommy Arsisto Ronald K Fulwood and Andrew R. Goldberger. She also is survived by her niece (Sadie) and three nephews (Justin Ryan and Evan), as well as by her stepfather Sanders Chase of her predeceased mother Mary Bradford- Chase.

We would like to thank the Idyllwild community for welcoming Annette into your way of life. We know she truly loved the “mountain life.”