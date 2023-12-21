Walter John, a resident of Idyllwild for 58 years, passed away at home Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Born in Oregon, Walter’s family moved to Idyllwild when he was 10. Hired at 18 by Kirby More, he began his career as a Hot Shot for the U.S. Forest Service out of Vista Grande Station. He continued working various engine crews as a wildland firefighter until his retirement.

Walter married Jeri in the spring of 1978.

Walter lived a simple, happy life: walking his dog, chatting with neighbors, keeping things neat and tidy in his home and yard, playing cards, gambling, boating trips to The River, RV camping at San Elijo, cooking breakfasts and barbecuing. He especially enjoyed being a part of the Ocotillo Wells “family” of friends.

He is survived and dearly missed by his wife Jeri; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Ellen Buckingham; nephew Bob (Cathy) Buckingham, nephew Jeffry (Brandie) Buckingham, niece Allison (John) Aston, seven great nieces and nephews and his many friends.