The family of Idyllwild native Sterling Dutton, 39, are rallying around

him after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) this last

weekend.

His sister Marissa, presently in New York, has started a GoFundMe page

with the goal of raising $75,000 to help pay for “finding and receiving

cognitive and physical therapies.” Sterling also will need to plot a

career change; he has had to close his house-painting business. “He will

need help with his rent and bills while he heals and figures out what

his next chapter looks like.”

Sterling Dutton

Photo courtesy of the Duttons

Beyond the physical symptoms like numbness and loss of balance that rule

out a life on ladders, environmental toxins like the chemicals in paint

are considered risk factors for MS. “That career is over. We need to

build a different career and a new path for him,” said his mother Myra

Dutton.

Marissa described the incident that led the family to take Sterling to

the hospital; waking up with one side of his body and both arms numb,

like a stroke. His diagnosis is Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

(RRMS), and is the most common form, defined by acute episodes of

disability and potentially long periods of partial or complete recovery.

There is no known cure, but many promising treatments.

The National Institutes of Health say that MS is not inherited, but

susceptibility may be, with “possibly hundreds of variations in genetic

code” combining to “create vulnerability.” Myra said “Unfortunately,

it’s in our blood line. I didn’t get it, my siblings didn’t, but an aunt

had it.”

Myra explained that although the family is just at the beginning of

processing the news, other plans are emerging. In addition to selling

Sterling’s tools of the trade, his father Roger Dutton would like to

arrange an auction of his own paintings, a body of work familiar to many

Idyllwilders. “He has shown his work in Los Angeles, San Diego and San

Francisco.”

Marissa is using her many contacts in New York to arrange some kind of

sale of photographic prints there to benefit her brother. Myra already

is envisioning a path forward for her son: “Sterling is artistic

himself. It would be nice if he can pursue his artwork. He’s a

visionary.”

The website for his business, Sterling Painting Pro, in addition to

foregrounding values like honesty and attention to detail, speaks of how

his artistic ability helps him “map out projects with a strong attention

to detail.”

After only seven hours, the GoFundMe page had collected more than

$10,000. Myra described the response as “heartwarming.” Marissa added,

“It’s just overwhelming when you see people coming together to support

you. It’s people who have known him his whole life, and others who have

yet to meet him. It buoys our hopes in times like this. It's certainly

affected him, put him in a more hopeful and positive place.”

To contribute, click here.