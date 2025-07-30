Free Summer Concert Series continues with ABBA LA this week, next week The Tokens

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tonight, July 31, Southern California’s premier tribute to Scandinavian pop sensations ABBA will return to the Butterfield Amphitheater. ABBA LA was the one new addition to the Summer Concert Series during last year’s 25th Anniversary season, and fit well with the Series mission reach all ages and tastes.

Singer Laura Bradley told the Town Crier that the project began as a heavy metal tribute to the band that brought us “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” and “Fernando,” but evolved into a “crazy busy” recreation. Bradley said that she loves ABBA’s intergenerational appeal, touching everyone from toddlers to nonagenarians.

Opening for ABBA LA will be Idyllwild’s Pentagrams and Daisies, who call themselves “The biggest sounding duo on the planet,” and have become a fixture of the local live scene with a crazy eclectic range of material.

Next week’s headliner will be The Tokens, the doo wop greats remembered for “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and original tunes like “Tonight I Fell in Love” and “I Hear Trumpets Blow.” Neil Sedaka was a founding member.

Noah Margo, son and nephew of original members Phil and  Mitch Margo, toured with the group for 30 years, and has kept the group on the road and celebrating the music of his father and uncle. The original Tokens prided themselves with being the first vocal group to also play the instruments on their albums, and the present configuration continues that tradition.

In 1998 they sang the National Anthen in all 30 major league baseball stadiums, earning them entry into the Guiness Book of World Records.

Opening for The Tokens will be versatile local songstress Sandii Castleberry. This will be her 22nd year opening a Summer Concert.

Each year, Series founder and producer Ken Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable summer evenings of music, and invites favorites of our local music scene to get the crowds warmed up. This is the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $42,212 already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

ABBA LA with openers Pentagrams and Daisies, Thursday July 31; The Tokens with Sandii Castleberry, Thursday August 7. Music begins at 6 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Drive.

