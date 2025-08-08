Rosa Fire containment grows

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 1 minute

The Rosa Fire has remained at 1,690 acres but was 40% contained, according to Cal Fire’s 12:41 p.m. Friday August 8 Incident update.

Four zones were still under evacuation orders and five under warnings.

Assigned resources included: 118 engines, 22 hand crews, 16 tenders 18 doers, 2 helicopters and 1082 personnel, in addition to “numerous” air tankers.

Highway 74 remains closed to through traffic from “from 3.1 mi east of the Jct of SR 371 to 16.3 mi west of the Jct of SR 111” according to CalTrans. Residents within warning zones are being allowed through with ID.

