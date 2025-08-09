Highway 74 reopened, evacuation orders lifted as Rosa Fire at 80% containment

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 1 minute

Cal Fire’s Incident update for the Rosa Fire reported that the fire was 80% contained as of 6:48 p.m. Saturday, August 9. All Evacuation Orders had been lifted, although an Evacuation Warning was in still in effect for the area North of Santa Rosa Truck Trail, East of Santa Rosa Road, South of Sant Pierre Road, and West of Palm Canyon Drive.

Friday evening, assigned resources included 41 engines, 12 tenders, 10 dozers, 13 hand crews, and a total of 598 personnel.

Cal Trans reports that Highway 74 is now open.

