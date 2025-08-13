Free Summer Concert Series features USMC Band

The free Idyllwild Summer Concert Series continues tonight, Thursday August 14, when the Butterfield Amphitheater welcomes back the United States Marine Corps 1st Marine Division Brass Band. There will be no opening act that night, but the music still begins at 6:00 p.m. Series founder and producer Ken Dahleen is a Marine Band alumnus, and has been known to get out from behind the mixing desk when the Marines come to town.

In past years, the Corps has sent up its 18-piece jazz ensemble from San Diego and its Combat Center Band from Twentynine Palms, as well as the Division 1 Concert Band. The Brass Band, known as the “Old Breed Brass Band,” blends jazz improvisation and dance music, pop songs and original compositions.

Dahleen has pointed out that the USMC has been an annual visitor to Idyllwild since well before he began the present Summer Concert Series

Big Band Staff and Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr next week

On the 21st another big band, Dahleen’s own Big Band Staff, will take the stage. The Band Staff will play a set drawn from Dahleen’s extensive library of classic arrangements before being joined by Alfredo Miller, who will present his tribute to Sammy Davis Jr.

Miller’s bio features two Los Angeles Drama Logue awards and four NAACP theatre awards. He has appeared on numerous television shows and commercials, including Spin City, Law and Order, and General Hospital. He has toured nationally with numerous “Rat Pack” revues in addition to his solo shows. He has performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York and sung with the Vienna Symphony in Austria.

Each year series producer Ken Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable summer evenings of music, and invites favorites of our local music scene to get the crowds warmed up. This is the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $45,291 already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

USMC Division 1 Brass Band, Thursday August 14, Big Band Staff with Alfredo Miller, tribute to Sammy Davis Jr, music begins at 6 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Drive.