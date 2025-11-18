Favorable weather conditions in place for hazardous fuels reduction work

USFS Press Release

Southern California, 11-21-25— The San Bernardino National Forest is planning prescribed fire operations in the next few weeks, pending all required approvals. We estimate this work to continue through the new year as weather conditions allow. We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.

Prescribed fires planned for the area include:

• Big Bear Area

• Pine Cove Area

• Various additional locations throughout San Bernardino and Riverside Counties (Pile Burning)

Those areas may close to the public for several days for public safety. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. For more detailed information about air quality, go to AirNow online or download the app. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.

Stay informed about the scheduled prescribed fires through the forest website, social media channels, and InciWeb, the interagency incident information system. We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins.