Don passed away peacefully at his home in Idyllwild on May 1, 2025 while on hospice care. He was surrounded by friends and family when he passed including his sons Shane and Cameron Rumler and Paul Hamilton. Don had a sudden unexpected respiratory illness that landed him at the hospital in February 2025. His condition required sedation early on and he never regained consciousness.

Don was born in Arcadia and grew up in Covina, California. He moved to Idyllwild in the early 1980’s. He is survived by his brother Tom Rumler, sister Patty Tolli, step brother John Failla, step sisters AnneMarie Donatini (Failla) and Pam Evans (Failla), his sons James, Shane, and Cameron, stepsons Freddie Espinoza and Paul Hamilton, grandchildren Trent, Alyssa, Freddie Jr, Kyra, and Cody. He was preceded in death by his parents Anne and Victor, step father Vito Failla, stepbrother Steve Failla, and his wife Paula Rumler.

Don was a long time resident and community member of Idyllwild and worked at Idyllwild Water and Fern Valley Water Districts before following his ambitions to open D&R Auto Shop out of his home in Idyllwild. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, tinkering on just about anything to figure out how it worked, welding and computers and was always quick to lend a hand if anyone needed help fixing just about anything.

Don also had a kind heart and often provided room and board for folks when they needed a place to stay or a fresh start in life.

He was loved very much and will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.