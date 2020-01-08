Skeeter

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats discussed being adopted in the new year.

Bear: Hey Zeus. What’s up with the kittenry? I’m confused.

Zeus: As usual, the kittens didn’t last too long here. Anita and Angus were adopted together last week.

Sadie: Yes, they are gone. They’ve been replaced already.

Whiskers: Yep. There are now four more kittens!

Bear: The revolving door.

Zeus: They are really cute.

Sadie: There are three girls and one boy, and they will be fairly large as they are part Bengal.

Whiskers: What are their names?

Sadie: The girls are Lady Bug, Firefly, and Cricket. The boy is Skeeter.

Pepper: Cute names. Are they friendly?

Sadie: You bet they are. They are very socialized and just love humans.

Pepper: Regardless of the kittens, it is quieter here now with fewer adult cats.

Whiskers: True, Pepper. But wouldn’t it be amazing if the rest of us adults found forever homes?

Sadie: Amazing. Wonderful. Joyful! It would be all of these things.

Bear: We will have stiff competition from the kittens.

Whiskers: Maybe Bear, but for folks who don’t want to deal with kitten antics, we are the perfect option.

Sadie: Kittens are adorable, but they are a bundle of activity.

Whiskers: Adult cats are already past the kitten craziness and ready to settle into a warm lap.

Bear: All of us adults qualify for that!

Zeus: So is it safe to say that ARF has a cat for every forever home?

Sadie: It is! Now all we need to do is get the humans to come by to meet us.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.