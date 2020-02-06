Home Sports Basketball: February 6, 2020 Sports Basketball: February 6, 2020 By Jenny Kirchner - February 6, 2020 112 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Idyllwild School held onto the ball throughout the basketball game against Noli School Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, at Idyllwild School. They won 27-18. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Girl’s basketball on Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, brought a win to Idyllwild School against Morongo. The team won 24-17. Photos by Jenny Kirchner The Rockets (red) and The Warriors (yellow) took to the court Monday night at Idyllwild School for ICC Youth Co-Ed Basketball. Photo by Jenny Kirchner The Clippers (blue) and The Lakers (purple) also played at Idyllwild School Monday night. Photo by Jenny Kirchner