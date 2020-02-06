Brendan Steele (top row third from left) poses with his Hemet-San Jacinto AYSO soccer team, the Red Raiders, in 1990.

Photo courtesy of the Idyllwild Town Crier

Brendan Steele posted a 2-over-par 71-73 — 144 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week, missing the cut by three strokes.

Brendan posted seven birdies but they were erased by three bogeys and three double bogeys. In the dry Phoenix air, he pounded drives averaging 321 yards, but they only found 50% of the fairways.

He still hit 72% of the greens in regulation but he gave away strokes to the field putting — only one putt of more than 10 feet went in.

Brendan now stands 35th on the FedExCup points list and he is taking this week off.

Editor’s note: Jack Clark has known Brendan Steele since he was five years old.