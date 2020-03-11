In March of 1991, the Idyllwild Fire Protection District bade farewell to its 1956 engine. Representatives from Rainbow Acres Inc. of Camp Verde, Arizona, came to pick up the vehicle, which the fire department donated. Chief Don Gilden is at right. Town Crier Archives

70 years ago - 1950

FM radio equipment was installed in Forest Service trucks and lookouts.

65 years ago - 1955

Registered voters served by the Idyllwild Water Company were to go to the polls to vote for or against the formation of an Idyllwild County Water District and to elect five directors.

60 years ago - 1960

The Hill’s year-round population was set at 1,250 residents by Glenn Froehlich, local manager of California Edison. In 1950, it was about 435.

55 years ago - 1965

The County Planning Commission approved rezoning of a local subdivision for a single-family development that would be made up of 47 lots located east of Scenic Drive and Daryll Road.

50 years ago - 1970

A big snowfall was welcome on the Hill. The season’s snow total was just over 14 inches.

45 years ago - 1975

At the Dime-A-Dip Dinner sponsored by the Idyllwild School Parents Club, all main dishes and salads could be purchased for 10 cents a scoop.

40 years ago - 1980

Soaring costs for OPEC oil and other fuels could result in “dramatic and unavoidable” increases of up to 50% in customers’ electricity bills, Southern California Edison Company warned the prior week.

35 years ago - 1985

Nearly $1,300 worth of lobster tails, shrimp, crab and beer were taken from The Chart House restaurant in Fern Valley during an early-morning break-in.

30 years ago - 1990

The Cornet Variety store was having a spring sale. For less than $9, a customer could buy a tablecloth, a shower curtain, a 5-foot rug runner and four dish cloths.

25 years ago - 1995

Nonstop torrential rains fell on the San Jacintos and wreaked havoc on the Hill’s highways. Fallen boulders and a gaping erosion-caused hole closed Highway 243 between Idyllwild and Banning. Highway 74 between Mountain Center and Hemet was closed due to major road damage.

20 years ago - 2000

Local locksmith Tom Visel made the winning bid of $2,500 to the Idyllwild Fire Department for its 1986 Ford Econoline ambulance. Visel planned to convert the vehicle into a shop van.

15 years ago - 2005

A grand opening celebration was held for the new Village Centre complex in downtown Idyllwild.

10 years ago - 2010

Idyllwild locals Winifred (Winnie) Wood, now deceased, and longtime friend Dorothy (Dot) Swain Lewis, 94, received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow, at a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. for their service in World War II as pilots.

5 years ago - 2015

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, M.D., CA-36, was on the Hill to discuss and advance his concerns about wildfires and his legislation (H.R. 1009) submitted the previous month.

1 year ago - 2019

The 10th Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema was wraping up with an awards ceremony.