Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” ARF cats learned that puppies had come and gone almost overnight.

Zeus: All right. Everyone get in here! I have three questions.

Bear: Okay, ask ‘em.

Zeus: Where is Sparky? Who is the cat in the kittenry? And who is the cat out here in the office?

Bear: Well, Sparky was adopted and went to his forever home last weekend.

Whiskers: That’s no surprise.

Zeus: And these other cats?

Whiskers: Flora is in the kittenry, and she is very pregnant! Be prepared for kittens very soon. And the lovely cat right here in the office is Lulu.

Lulu: Good morning, everyone. Yes, I’m Lulu. I’m 8 years old. I am very friendly, although right now I’m a bit confused by the move and strange faces.

Pepper: Hey! My face isn’t strange!

Sadie: (elbowing Pepper) She didn’t mean that!

Flora: (entering the office) And I’m Flora, obviously the pregnant one.

Pepper: How old are you Flora?

Flora: The veterinarian thinks I’m pretty young, maybe only two, and I think these kittens are getting ready to meet all of you!

Pepper: That will be fun. When will they be ready for adoption?

Zeus: Hang on, Pepper! They first have to be born, learn to use the litter box, and then weaned from their mom. That will take weeks!

Flora: I’m ready for this!

Lulu: That’s good to know.

Bear: Lulu, when will you be ready?

Lulu: To meet potential forever family members, is that what you mean? I’m ready anytime. I really want to be back into a home of my own. It was difficult to lose my forever mom, but she was very ill.

Zeus: We are sorry to hear this.

Whiskers: You will be happy here in the meantime.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of "Days of Our Nine Lives" each week.

