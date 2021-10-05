Brendan Steele fired rounds of 69-70-66-67 to post a 16-under-par 272 and tie for 17th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi last week.

The Idyllwild native’s drives averaged 310 yards while finding only 48% of the fairways, but he still managed to hit nearly 74% of the greens in regulation while gaining an average of 0.755 strokes per day putting.

Highlights included the par-4 17th hole in round three, when his drive went into trees in the right rough. He went for the green anyway and put his second shot 25 feet from the pin, then drained the putt for birdie.

Brendan has now moved up to 27th on the FedExCup points list, and he’s now 118th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

B will play this week in the $7 million Shriners Children’s Open on the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas. He’ll tee off Thursday at 6:51 a.m. PT and Friday at 11:51 a.m. PT, playing both days with Ian Poulter and Bronson Burgoon.

The tournament will be telecast on the Golf Channel. You can follow Brendan shot-for-shot in 3D with TOURCast on the pgatour.com website or with the PGA Tour cellphone app.