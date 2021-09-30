Lulu

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats met dogs Cinnamon and Toto.

Stevie: More news!

Whiskers: Great! This is exciting. Please tell.

Stevie: We have another fellow feline joining us. His name is Phil, and here he is.,

Phil: (entering the room, followed by Toto) Whazzup? I’m Phil.

Stevie: Hey, Phil! You are a good-looking guy. How old are you?

Phil: The veterinarian guesses I’m about 6 years, but not even I am certain. I’m a little scared right now, but I am happy to be here.

Cinnamon: Hi, Phil. I’m Cinnamon, and just as you are, I’m looking for a forever home. I’d really like to be adopted with Toto, however. We’ve been together all our lives.

Don: How long is that, Cinnamon?

Toto: It’s been about 2 ½ years.

Pepper: Have you two decided if you like us cats?

Cinnamon: You know, we really don’t mind you.

Toto: Yeah, we could co-exist.

Don: Well, you two certainly are cute. And I watched you interact with people today. You’re very friendly.

Toto: I just love to play with Cinnamon, but to be honest I really want attention from humans.

Cinnamon: Kind of like Don. You are quite the schmoozer.

Whiskers: Cinnamon, when do you and Toto expect to be adopted?

Cinnamon: Hopefully this weekend. We will meet people on Saturday.

Toto: We met people last weekend, but we didn’t find the perfect fit.

Stevie: Hopefully you will in a few days!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.