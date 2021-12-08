Kristine Louise Gorzny, 68, died at her home in Glenwood, Oregon Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Born Dec. 20, 1952 in La Jolla, she was the youngest of Frank and Dorothea Gorzny’s four children.

The Gorzny family moved to Idyllwild in June 1953, where Krysti later attended Idyllwild Elementary and then Hemet High School.

As a teenager, she was a bus girl and waitress at the original Chef in the Forest in Fern Valley. She enjoyed hiking, horseback riding and going to the movies. Her vivacious personality and ability to have fun attracted many friends.

In January 1969, she moved with her sisters to Eugene, Oregon and attended South Eugene High. After an extended visit to Idyllwild, she returned to Oregon, where she later met and married Steve Barton. They settled in Glenwood and raised vegetables, chickens and cats, and sometimes milled their own lumber. Steve and Krysti were together for 25 years.

Although she had survived thyroid cancer, Krysti’s other serious health problems contributed to her death. She is survived by two sisters, Rose Geske of Puerto Rico and Kathryn Gorzny of Idyllwild; a brother, Ted Gorzny of Idyllwild; two nephews (a third nephew predeceased Kristine in 2015); two nieces; two grandnephews; two grandnieces; a great-grandnephew; a great-grandniece, and several cousins. Kristine will be cremated, and no memorial services are planned.