By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats wished Stevie the best in his forever home and welcomed new dog Mouse.

Phil: It has happened again.

Whiskers: We’ve run out of catnip?

Don: No, silly. An ARF dog is gone, probably adopted.

Whiskers: Sort of. Mouse is on a trial adoption. Let’s keep our toes crossed that it works and is the right fit for her.

Don: And we have lots of catnip.

Phil: But I’ll still put it on my list for Santa.

Pepper: Has anyone heard how Stevie is doing in his new home?

Phil: Yes! He has made himself very comfortable, and his new guardians are so very happy with him.

Pepper: Hopefully the same happens for Mouse.

Lulu: Phil, speaking of a list for Santa, what do you want besides catnip?

Harley: He already said he wants the nip, but I want a forever home.

Lulu: We all do.

Phil: And ARF’s list is in the Fairway market.

Harley: The people of this community are so generous.

Phil: Their generosity helps ARF get through the upcoming year, keeping its door open.

Harley: How do we ever thank them?

Pepper: I say we thank them by moving in and giving them lots of love and affection.

Lulu: Yeah! Lots of lap time to keep them warm.

Don: Well, Phil and I are super friendly, and we talk a lot. I don’t know that we could be described as lap cats, but we certainly offer lots of entertainment.

Phil: And we are happy to welcome any and all visitors.

Lulu: Then the rest of us will take care of the lap-warming.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.