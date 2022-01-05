70 years ago - 1952

Skiing was fair to good. There was plenty of snow above 7,000 feet.

65 years ago - 1957

Janet Froehlich was engaged to Bill Riley of Hemet. Janet had worked two summers on the Town Crier staff.

60 years ago - 1962

A New Year's dance at the Inn raised $300 for school instruments. The Lions and Rotary clubs sponsored the event. Lee Lybarger's Dixieland Band furnished the music.

55 years ago - 1967

Lake Fulmor was coated with ice. The Forest Service warned against trying to walk on it.

50 years ago - 1972

"It paid for itself last night," boasted Fire Chief George Martinak. He was referring to the Idyllwild Fire Department's new attack rig that reached a fire on Indian Rock Road and contained it within 15 minutes.

45 years ago - 1977

Dr. Mark Rhea, chair of the CSA 36 Advisory Committee, declared that Town Hall would be closed until further notice since satisfactory liability insurance could not be obtained.

40 years ago - 1982

The Hemet High School Jazz Band, made up of 20 students including Idyllwild student David Hitchings, was traveling to Chicago to perform at the National Association of Jazz Educators.

35 years ago - 1987

Riverside Mountain Rescue Uint was off to a busy start in 1987, and completed two search and rescue operations in the mountain area before the fifth day of the new year.

30 years ago - 1992

A three-day storm dumped 2 feet of snow on the Hill.

25 years ago - 1997

The Hill was called a hotspot for canine heartworm disease.

20 years ago - 2002

Idyllwild businessman Jeff Taylor almost lost the opportunity to play Santa Claus a week earlier when the gifts he had bought in the desert went on an unexpected drive to Temecula along with his stolen truck. Police pursued the truck in a high-speed chase coming to an end when police placed spike strips on the road.

15 years ago - 2007

JC's Red Kettle closed in December for a complete remodel because Shane Stewart of Idyllwild Realty and Hilltop Realty in Mountain Center owned the building and bought the business. It opened by the new year as the Red Kettle.

10 years ago - 2012

Vandals damaged and pilfered two cars at separate residences on Jameson. Both cars were unlocked.

5 years ago - 2017

It was opening day and opening weekend for year eight of the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema. Started by local Stephen Savage, it had turned into a preeminent indie film event.

1 year ago - 2021

Despite the challenges of the pandemic year, the Idyllwild bird counting team recorded 107 species of birds in the area. Everyone had their own favorite moment — whether it was seeing a familiar resident bird like the white-headed woodpecker or encountering someone new.