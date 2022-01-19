Forest Road No. 5S07, known as Bee Canyon Road, an off-highway vehicle road, closed Saturday, Jan. 15, for a volunteer cleanup event. Large amounts of trash and litter, largely leftover from target shooting activities, were addressed. Areas in Bautista Canyon where illegal dumping has occurred also were worked on, but the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) will not be making any closures in the area.

“We want visitors to take care of the national forest by removing their spent cartridges and targets after shooting,” said USFS Patrol Capt. Sonny St. John. “This not only helps keep these areas beautiful, it helps keep the areas open to the activity when not in fire restrictions.”

Failing to remove trash can result in monetary citations or a mandatory appearance in federal court.

Saturday’s event was organized in conjunction with the Southern California Mountains Foundation. Groups participating were the California Conservation Corp, CALGUNS, Hemet Jeep Club, Project Heal the Land, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and individual community volunteers.