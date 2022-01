Q. Is cutting your own hair fashionable these days?

-Elwood, Anza

A. I just tried it myself. I concluded that a guy who cuts his own hair has a fool for a barber and a dope for a client.

Q. I’m wearing a mask in public these days. How can I tell if it makes me look older?

-Agatha, Sun City

A. Check your rear-view mirror to see if the bags under your eyes flop over the top edge of your mask.

