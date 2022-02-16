California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire have responded to two traffic collisions Wednesday morning on Highway 74 below Mountain Center at mile post marker 56 near the Vista Point.

At about 7:50 a.m., a pickup truck towing a trailer slid off the roadway with the trailer causing a road hazard. A gray Honda Accord collided with the trailer at about 8:10 a.m. The driver was injured but it was not known to what extent. Idyllwild Garage was dispatched to tow both vehicles.