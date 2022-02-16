San Bernardino National Forest Public Information Officer Zachary Behrens reported prescribed burn activity anticipated for Thursday, Feb. 17:

Thomas Mountain

The Thomas Mountain prescribed burn area experienced 2 inches of snowfall Tuesday, halting the possibility of new ignitions in the near future. A total of 121 acres were treated this week, with up to 479 more acres targeted in future months. Personnel will continue to monitor the site.

Highway 74 near Mountain Center

With prescribed burning paused on Thomas Mountain, fire crews plan to start pile burning along Highway 74 to the southeast of Highway 243 (toward Garner Valley). Each day from Thursday, to Saturday, 25 acres will be targeted. Smoke and flame will be visible. More days of ignitions may occur at a later time.