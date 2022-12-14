75 years ago - 1947

November had been a cold month with a low of 14 degrees. Joe McGaugh reported 10 degrees in his cow barn, but people thought he was just trying to get ice cream the easy way.

70 years ago - 1952

Town Hall was jammed for the annual Christmas party that featured a school program. The evening opened with a series of skits entitled “Living Christmas Cards” presented by the students.

65 years ago - 1957

Two rounds from the famous old George Thomas Cedar, which toppled in the wind, were to be preserved for study. Jeff Dennis was cutting the rounds.

60 years ago - 1962

The Community Chorus, joined by singers from all the churches on the Hill, presented a performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” It was the first such presentation in Idyllwild, and the choral director, Dr. Roy Brignall, hoped it would become an annual tradition.

55 years ago - 1967

Following a 7-inch snowfall, Wednesday dawned bitterly cold at 8 degrees. Snow had fallen in Hemet.

50 years ago - 1972

San Diego Federal Savings & Loan opened an Idyllwild branch with actress Carolyn Jones cutting the ribbon.

45 years ago - 1977

The Idyllwild Post Office was experiencing its biggest season ever in terms of mail handled. Also, it had “the biggest ever stamp sales in one day,” according to Postmaster Lloyd Wood.

40 years ago - 1982

Bowman Theater on the USC-Idyllwild campus was hit hard by a violent windstorm that caused much damage on the Hill. Estimated damage to the theater was $20,000.

35 years ago - 1987

Idyllwild Fire Protection District, in conjunction with the California Department of Forestry, was approved for a license to operate an AM station that, in nonemergency times, would provide public-service broadcasting.

30 years ago - 1992

Workers from J.D. Stine Construction poured the cement in the framework of the Highway 243 Strawberry Creek Bridge.

25 years ago - 1997

El Niño’s first storm wreaked havoc on freeways and beaches, but left the Hill only drenched and cold before letting the Sun shine through.

20 years ago - 2002

After 40 years, Assistant Road Maintenance Supervisor Al Grewe retired from the Riverside County Transportation Department. Grewe spent 35 years of his career on the Hill where he drove a road grader on a route in Pine Cove.

15 years ago - 2007

Riverside County a- warded $11,000 to ARF for veterinary care and an evacuation trailer.

10 years ago - 2012

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire announced they had adjusted their fire protection responsibilities on the Hill. Separately, Cal Fire would increase its firefighting resources on the Hill in 2013.

5 years ago - 2017

SCE turned off electricity in anticipation of high winds for more than 24 hours.

1 year ago - 2021

Jeremy Potter was about to assume the role of interim general manager (GM) of the Pine Cove Water District. Potter, the current field foreman, was asked to assume the GM’s role at the board of director’s November meeting. The need for an interim GM occurred with the announced retirement of current GM Jerry Holldber.