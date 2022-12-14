75 years ago - 1947
November had been a cold month with a low of 14 degrees. Joe McGaugh reported 10 degrees in his cow barn, but people thought he was just trying to get ice cream the easy way.
70 years ago - 1952
Town Hall was jammed for the annual Christmas party that featured a school program. The evening opened with a series of skits entitled “Living Christmas Cards” presented by the students.
65 years ago - 1957
Two rounds from the famous old George Thomas Cedar, which toppled in the wind, were to be preserved for study. Jeff Dennis was cutting the rounds.
60 years ago - 1962
The Community Chorus, joined by singers from all the churches on the Hill, presented a performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” It was the first such presentation in Idyllwild, and the choral director, Dr. Roy Brignall, hoped it would become an annual tradition.
55 years ago - 1967
Following a 7-inch snowfall, Wednesday dawned bitterly cold at 8 degrees. Snow had fallen in Hemet.
50 years ago - 1972
San Diego Federal Savings & Loan opened an Idyllwild branch with actress Carolyn Jones cutting the ribbon.
45 years ago - 1977
The Idyllwild Post Office was experiencing its biggest season ever in terms of mail handled. Also, it had “the biggest ever stamp sales in one day,” according to Postmaster Lloyd Wood.
40 years ago - 1982
Bowman Theater on the USC-Idyllwild campus was hit hard by a violent windstorm that caused much damage on the Hill. Estimated damage to the theater was $20,000.
35 years ago - 1987
Idyllwild Fire Protection District, in conjunction with the California Department of Forestry, was approved for a license to operate an AM station that, in nonemergency times, would provide public-service broadcasting.
30 years ago - 1992
Workers from J.D. Stine Construction poured the cement in the framework of the Highway 243 Strawberry Creek Bridge.
25 years ago - 1997
El Niño’s first storm wreaked havoc on freeways and beaches, but left the Hill only drenched and cold before letting the Sun shine through.
20 years ago - 2002
After 40 years, Assistant Road Maintenance Supervisor Al Grewe retired from the Riverside County Transportation Department. Grewe spent 35 years of his career on the Hill where he drove a road grader on a route in Pine Cove.
15 years ago - 2007
Riverside County a- warded $11,000 to ARF for veterinary care and an evacuation trailer.
10 years ago - 2012
On Tuesday, Dec. 4, the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire announced they had adjusted their fire protection responsibilities on the Hill. Separately, Cal Fire would increase its firefighting resources on the Hill in 2013.
5 years ago - 2017
SCE turned off electricity in anticipation of high winds for more than 24 hours.
1 year ago - 2021
Jeremy Potter was about to assume the role of interim general manager (GM) of the Pine Cove Water District. Potter, the current field foreman, was asked to assume the GM’s role at the board of director’s November meeting. The need for an interim GM occurred with the announced retirement of current GM Jerry Holldber.