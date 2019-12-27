Six and a half years ago, when Becky and I purchased the Town Crier, the object was to save it. We strongly felt that our Hill — with its many local governmental agencies, public service organizations and its vibrant tourism comprising of inns, restaurants, shops and varied entertainment opportunities — very much needed to keep a real newspaper serving our community.

For more than four years we tried everything we could think of to increase advertising, the traditional community newspaper funding model. But, as with so many hundreds of communities across our country, that model no longer worked. So, we left it to you readers, the folks who appreciate the Town Crier most. You came through and you continue to come through.

Now in the third year of your membership model, the Town Crier is showing that with your continued support, it can be here serving your community just as long as you want it. Congratulations to you all!