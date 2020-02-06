Olive

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats welcomed Sparky and Olive.

Bear: Hey Sparky. Any adoptions last week?

Sparky: Sadly, no. I was hoping to be in a forever home by now.

Bear: In only one week? You are optimistic!

Sparky: Maybe I am. I mean, I wowed every human who came in to visit.

Bear: And what about Olive, the Chinese Crested?

Sadie: She won’t begin to meet potential forever families until this Saturday.

Sparky: She was recovering last week from her spay. But now she is ready to go.

Whiskers: So there should be a lot of visitors this weekend, yes?

Sadie: That’s right. Any potential forever adopter should make an appointment to meet Olive this Saturday. They just need to call ARF at 951-659-1122.

Pepper: They could meet us, too!

Olive: That’s correct, Pepper. And because I like cats, an adopter could bring you home along with me!

Pepper: That would be wonderful!

Olive: I hope the perfect person comes along to meet me.

Sadie: What would make the perfect person for you?

Olive: Well, considering I’m known as a “velcro” dog, I want a person who is maybe retired or works from home to give me full-time attention.

Whiskers: How do you feel about visitors, you know, strangers?

Olive: They’re all good. I’m pretty easy going with strangers, cats, and other dogs. I’m really affectionate. I want to be in a lap or right next to a special person all the time.

Bear: I must say, Olive, that you look so beautiful now that you’ve been groomed.

Olive: Thank you. I feel pretty.

Sparky: Hey! Maybe you and I will be adopted together?

Olive: But I don’t know that I want to compete for lap time with you.

Sparky: Oh, yeah. We both want that!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.