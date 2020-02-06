The front page of the Idyllwild Town Crier’s Dec. 7, 1956 issue. Drawing by Ernie Maxwell, the founder of the Idyllwild Town Crier. Town Crier archives

70 years ago - 1950

In order to share responsibility for Town Hall, various organizations were planning to put on benefits for upkeep of the community building.

65 years ago - 1955

Fire Chief Bill Price reported that 13 fire alarms, of which six required no action, had been answered in the previous year.

60 years ago - 1960

It was announced that Mt. San Jacinto State Park was included in Gov. Edmund G. Brown’s proposed state budget that called for appropriation of $93,000 to be used to acquire land in the Stone Creek area.

55 years ago - 1965

Los Angeles Times “Eating Out” columnist Ray Ryon was among a party of gourmets who dined at the Tirol.

50 years ago - 1970

Heralded by the Town Crier as a “sign of growth,” it was announced that Idyllwild had its first sanitation engineer, Wilson Smith, employed by the Idyllwild County Water District. The treatment facility was located on then USC-ISOMATA (now Idyllwild Arts Academy) campus.

45 years ago - 1975

Loggers started clearing the land behind the former post office to make way for the shopping center planned along Strawberry Creek.

40 years ago - 1980

Desert Sun School’s student musical touring company, which had been presenting “Godspell” throughout California and Nevada, returned to Idyllwild to perform for the local community.

35 years ago - 1985

The Hill was buried in snow, but plans were being made for a summer celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the Mt. San Jacinto State Park on June 19.

30 years ago - 1990

Josh Bischof, 12, of Mountain Center won two gold medals at the Junior National Championship Luge Race at Lake Placid, New York.

25 years ago - 1995

Parents, teachers and administrators at Idyllwild School were finalizing plans for a fundraising campaign to provide the school’s playground with new equipment. At the time, the playground had only one swingset.

20 years ago - 2000

After standing vacant for about a year, the Paradise Corner Cafe reopened its doors at the corner of highways 74 and 371 in Garner Valley.

15 years ago - 2005

Idyllwild School eighth-grader Max Connif placed second in the Hemet Unified School District Spelling Bee for the second time in three years.

10 years ago - 2010

The Hemet Unified School District (HUSD) had a projected fiscal 2010/11 budget deficit of about $19.7 million. HUSD negotiators said a 7% salary reduction across the board would reduce the deficit by more than half.

5 years ago - 2015

Another deer sculpture had been permanently damaged. Saturday morning, one of the deer from the tree monument was found in pieces near the BBVA Compass Bank.

1 year ago - 2019

Snow fall was estimated to be between 3 to 6 inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. Tuesday night and above 6,000 feet, accumulations of 8 to 12 inches were likely.