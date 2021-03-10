Kimmi

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats learned that most all of them have been adopted.

Whiskers: Finally! We have two new four-leggeds here at ARF.

Pepper: And I must say, they are super cute.

Whiskers: First, we have an adorable kitten who is probably between 3 and 4 months old.

Pepper: Yes, that is Yami and she is jet black.

Whiskers: Anyone who wants a very affectionate, cuddly kitten will want to meet this girl.

Pepper: And I think ARF’s new little dog is here now.

Kimmi: (entering ARF’s office) Hi, everyone! I’m Kimmi.

Whiskers: My goodness! You are beyond cute.

Pepper: Hi, Kimmi! Won’t you tell us about yourself?

Kimmi: Of course. I’m a King Charles Cavalier-silky Yorkie mix, and I’m 4 ½ years old.

Lulu: Kimmi, you are pretty small.

Kimmi: I’m about 9 lbs. Small enough!

Lulu: I’m thinking you are OK with cats because you’re hanging with us.

Kimmi: That’s right. Cats are OK with me, but little children absolutely are not! Dogs are fine. But I’ll be honest, I am a true lap dog, and I want a lap all to myself.

Pepper: At least you’re being upfront about all of that.

Lulu: I think you will be a wonderful addition to a quieter home.

Kimmi: I will give a human, or humans, so much love. My foster says I’m very affectionate and loyal.

Lulu: Has ARF scheduled a meet-n-greet for you and potential forever families?

Kimmi: They have! It will be this coming Sunday, March 14. Those who would like to meet me should call to schedule an appointment.

Whiskers: Some family is going to be very lucky!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of "Days of our Nine Lives" each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 on Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or by appointment M–F by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.